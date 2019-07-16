LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Os indicados aos prêmios Emmy, que celebram os melhores do ano na televisão norte-americana, foram anunciados nesta terça-feira. A premiação será entregue em cerimônia em Los Angeles no dia 22 de setembro.

Veja, a seguir, uma lista de indicados nas principais categorias:

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

"Better Call Saul"

"Bodyguard"

"Game of Thrones"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Pose"

"Succession"

"This is Us"

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Good Place"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Russian Doll"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Veep"

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

"Chernobyl"

"Escape At Dannemora"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Sharp Objects"

"When They See Us"

MELHOR ATOR DE COMÉDIA

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

MELHOR ATRIZ DE COMÉDIA

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

MELHOR ATOR DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

MELHOR ATRIZ DE DRAMA

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"