Jogos de hoje ao vivo: onde assistir futebol nesta quinta – 09/12

A última rodada do Brasileirão vai acontecer nesta quinta-feira, 09 de dezembro, prometendo grandes emoções para o torcedor, além da rodada final da Liga Europa na fase de grupos. Dessa maneira, confira todos os jogos de futebol hoje ao vivo para assistir na TV e também no online.
Brasileirão – Jogos de futebol hoje
Fortaleza x Bahia – 21h30 – TNT (Menos CE), Estádio TNT, HBO Max e Premiere
Atlético-GO x Flamengo – 21h30 – Premiere
Palmeiras x Ceará – 21h30 – Space (Menos SP), Estádio TNT, HBO Max e Premiere
Fluminense x Chapecoense – 21h30 – Globo e Premiere
América-MG x São Paulo – 21h30 – Globo (SP, MG, PR, MS, MT, AL, CE, DF) e Premiere
Sport x Athletico-PR – 21h30 – Sem transmissão
RB Bragantino x Internacional – 21h30 – SporTV 3 e Premiere
Juventude x Corinthians – 21h30 – Premiere
Santos x Cuiabá – 21h30 – Premiere
Grêmio x Atlético-MG – 21h30 – Globo (RS), SporTV (Menos RS) e Premiere
Champions League
Atalanta x Villarreal – 15h – HBO MAX
Liga Europa
Sparta Praga x Brondby – 14h45 – Star +
Antwerp x Olympiacos – 14h45 – Star +
Fenerbahce x Eitracht Frankfurt – 14h45 – Star +
Sturm x Monaco – 14h45 – Star +
Napoli x Leicester – 14h45 – TV Cultura e ESPN Brasil
Lyon x Rangers – 14h45 – ESPN
Légia Varsóvia x Spartak Moscow – 14h45 – Star +
Real Sociedad x PSV – 14h45 – Star +
Ferencváros x Bayer Leverkusen – 17h – Star +
West Ham x Dinamo de Zagreb – 17h – Fox Sports
Olympique de Marseille x Lokomotiv Moscow – 17h – ESPN
Ludogorets x Midtjylland – 17h – Star +
Celtic x Betis – 17h – ESPN 2
Braga x Estrela Vermelha – 17h – Star +
Lazio x Galatasaray – 17h – Star +
Genk x Rapid Vienna – 17h – Star +
Conference League
CSKA Sofia x Roma – 14h45 – Fox Sports
Zorya x Bodo/Glimt – 14h45 – Star +
Gent x Flora – 14h45 – Star +
Partizan x Anorthosis – 14h45 – Star +
AZ x Randers FC – 14h45 – Star +
Alashkert x Maccabi Tel Aviv – 14h45 – Star +
LASK x HJK – 14h45 – Star +
Cluj x Jablonec – 14h45 – Star +
Basileia x Qarabag – 17h – Star +
Union Berlin x Slavia Praga – 17h – Star +
Copenhague x Slovan Bratislava – 17h – Star +
Feyenoord x Maccabi Haifa – 17h – Star +
Omonia x Kairat – 17h – Star +
Vitesse x Mura – 17h – Star +
PAOK x Lincol Red – 17h – Star +
Champions League Feminina
Koge x Hoffenheim – 14h45 – DAZN e Youtube da DAZN
Kopparberg x Bayern de Munique – 14h45 – DAZN e Youtube da DAZN
Arsenal x Barcelona – 17h – DAZN e Youtube da DAZN
Benfica x Lyon – 17h – DAZN e Youtube da DAZN
Você também vai gostar de ler: