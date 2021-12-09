Futebol

Jogos de hoje ao vivo: onde assistir futebol nesta quinta – 09/12

O DCI traz para você todos os jogos que serão exibidos ao vivo hoje

Publicado por Beatriz Fabbri
Jogos de hoje
Saiba quais são os jogos de hoje para assistir. Foto: Reprodução / Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

A última rodada do Brasileirão vai acontecer nesta quinta-feira, 09 de dezembro, prometendo grandes emoções para o torcedor, além da rodada final da Liga Europa na fase de grupos. Dessa maneira, confira todos os jogos de futebol hoje ao vivo para assistir na TV e também no online.

Brasileirão – Jogos de futebol hoje

Fortaleza x Bahia – 21h30 – TNT (Menos CE), Estádio TNT, HBO Max e Premiere

Atlético-GO x Flamengo – 21h30 – Premiere

Palmeiras x Ceará – 21h30 – Space (Menos SP), Estádio TNT, HBO Max e Premiere

Fluminense x Chapecoense – 21h30 – Globo e Premiere

América-MG x São Paulo – 21h30 – Globo (SP, MG, PR, MS, MT, AL, CE, DF) e Premiere

Sport x Athletico-PR – 21h30 – Sem transmissão

RB Bragantino x Internacional – 21h30 –  SporTV 3 e Premiere

Juventude x Corinthians – 21h30 –  Premiere

Santos x Cuiabá – 21h30 – Premiere

Grêmio x Atlético-MG – 21h30 – Globo (RS), SporTV (Menos RS) e Premiere

Champions League

Atalanta x Villarreal – 15h – HBO MAX

Liga Europa

Sparta Praga x Brondby – 14h45 – Star +

Antwerp x Olympiacos – 14h45 – Star +

Fenerbahce x Eitracht Frankfurt – 14h45 – Star +

Sturm x Monaco – 14h45 – Star +

Napoli x Leicester – 14h45 – TV Cultura e ESPN Brasil

Lyon x Rangers – 14h45 – ESPN

Légia Varsóvia x Spartak Moscow – 14h45 – Star +

Real Sociedad x PSV – 14h45 – Star +

Ferencváros x Bayer Leverkusen – 17h – Star +

West Ham x Dinamo de Zagreb – 17h – Fox Sports

Olympique de Marseille x Lokomotiv Moscow – 17h – ESPN

Ludogorets x Midtjylland – 17h – Star +

Leia também

Napoli x Leicester: onde assistir, horário e escalações hoje…

CSKA Sofia x Roma: onde assistir, horário e escalações do…

Celtic x Betis – 17h – ESPN 2

Braga x Estrela Vermelha – 17h – Star +

Lazio x Galatasaray – 17h – Star +

Genk x Rapid Vienna – 17h – Star +

Conference League

CSKA Sofia x Roma – 14h45 – Fox Sports

Zorya x Bodo/Glimt – 14h45 – Star +

Gent x Flora – 14h45 – Star +

Partizan x Anorthosis – 14h45 – Star +

AZ x Randers FC – 14h45 – Star +

Alashkert x Maccabi Tel Aviv – 14h45 – Star +

LASK x HJK – 14h45 – Star +

Cluj x Jablonec – 14h45 – Star +

Basileia x Qarabag – 17h – Star +

Union Berlin x Slavia Praga – 17h – Star +

Copenhague x Slovan Bratislava – 17h – Star +

Feyenoord x Maccabi Haifa – 17h – Star +

Omonia x Kairat – 17h – Star +

Vitesse x Mura – 17h – Star +

PAOK x Lincol Red – 17h – Star +

Champions League Feminina

Koge x Hoffenheim – 14h45 –  DAZN e Youtube da DAZN

Kopparberg x Bayern de Munique – 14h45 –  DAZN e Youtube da DAZN

Arsenal x Barcelona – 17h –  DAZN e Youtube da DAZN

Benfica x Lyon – 17h –   DAZN e Youtube da DAZN

 

 

Você também vai gostar de ler:

Quais são os critérios de desempate no Brasileirão 2021?

Você pode gostar também Mais do autor
Deixe um comentário

Este site usa cookies para melhorar sua experiência. Vamos supor que você esteja de acordo com isso, mas você pode optar por não participar, se desejar. Aceito Mais detalhes