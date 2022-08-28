Anitta ganha prêmio VMA 2022: lista de vencedores da MTV

Anitta ganha prêmio no VMA 2022! A carioca venceu a categoria “Melhor Clipe de Música Latina”, pelo hit Envolver, em uma disputa com nomes como J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Karol G e Becky G! A cantora é a primeira brasileira a ganhar a premiação da MTV.

Anitta ganhou o VMA 2022 na categoria “melhor clipe de música latina” em sua estreia na premiação com o single “Envolver”, que liderou a parada da Billboard Global Excl US em abril. A música, de seu quinto álbum de estúdio Versions of Me , alcançou o terceiro lugar na parada Hot Latin Songs da Billboard e o número 70 na Billboard Hot 100. O vídeo de Anitta para a música está indicado na categoria melhor latina. Além de ser sua primeira indicação, fez dela a primeira artista brasileira a ser indicada e ganhadora do VMA.

Melhor clipe de música latina

VENCEDOR: Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Vídeo do ano

Doja Cat – “Mulher” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Artista do Ano – VMA 2022

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Canção do ano

Adele – “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” – Columbia Records

Melhor novo artista

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

VENCEDOR: dezembro de 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

Janeiro de 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

Fevereiro de 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Março de 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Imigrantes / Interscope Records

Abril 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

Maio 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

Junho 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

Julho de 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Melhor colaboração – VMA 2022

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

VENCEDOR: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Melhor pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “traidor” – Geffen Records

Melhor hip-hop – VMA 2022

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD Music / Def Jam

Melhor Rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown – “ Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Melhor alternativa – VMA 2022

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

VENCEDOR: Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Melhor R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

HER – “For Everyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Melhor K-pop

BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

VENCEDOR: LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

DUAS VEZES – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

Vídeo para o bem – VMA 2022

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

VENCEDOR: Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell ” – Dirty Hit

Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Melhor desempenho do metaverso

VENCEDOR: BLACKPINK O Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – Uma Experiência Virtual Interativa | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour com Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic registra

experiência de concerto de Twenty One Pilots | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Melhor vídeo longo

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – dirigindo para casa 2 u – Geffen Records

VENCEDOR: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Melhor fotografia – VMA 2022

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “laços de família” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Melhor direção

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Melhor direção de arte

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – “simples times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Os melhores efeitos visuais – VMA 2022

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Melhor coreografia

BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Melhor edição – VMA 2022

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

Grupo do ano

BLACKPINK

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Canção do verão – VMA 2022

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis )”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone com Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalía – “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy – “Mau Hábito”

Álbum do ano – VMA 2022

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

VENCEDOR: Harry Styles – Harry’s House