Que horas começa o Grammy 2023? Guia completa da premiação

Premiação é neste domingo, 5 de fevereiro, com transmissão no Brasil.

Escrito por Sara Alves
Grammy 2023 Grammy 2023 tem Anitta, Harry Styles e Beyonce entre indicados. Veja horário e como assistir ao vivo - Foto: Reprodução/Instagram/@anitta/Divulgação

Neste domingo, 5 de fevereiro, o prêmio mais importante do mundo da música ganhará mais uma cerimônia. O Grammy 2023 terá transmissão durante o período da noite de hoje e poderá ser acompanhado pela televisão ou também de maneira online. A brasileira Anitta está entre os indicados deste ano!

Horário em que começa o Grammy 2023

A cerimônia do Grammy 2023 tem previsão de começar às 22h00, horário de Brasília. Quem quiser acompanhar o tapete vermelho, entrevistas e mais alguns detalhes da premiação deve ligar a TV um pouco mais cedo, ás 21h30.

A entrega dos prêmios será diretamente do Crypto.com Arena, antes conhecido como Staples Center, localizado em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Muitas performances marcantes são aguardadas para a atração, como Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Bad Bunny, entre outros artistas que estão confirmados.

Nas indicações, um grande destaque para o Brasil, a cantora Anitta está nomeada na categoria de Artista revelação. Esta é a primeira indicação ao prêmio. Na categoria ela concorre contra nomes como a banda italiana Måneskin, dona do hit Beggin’, Omar Apollo, Latto, Samara Joy, Muni Long, entre outros.

Também se destacam entre as indicações Adele, Coldplay, Harry Styles e Lizzo, que aparecem nas categorias de álbum pop do ano. Beyonce também ganhou indicações com seu novo trabalho Renaissance, que leva a faixa Break My Soul. Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, BTS, entre outros, também estão entre os indicados do Grammy 2023.

Anitta
A brasileira anitta está entre os indicados do grammy 2023 - foto: reprodução/divulgação

Como assistir ao vivo

A exibição do Grammy no Brasil é do canal TNT para quem vai acompanhar pela televisão. Já quem prefere conferir tudo online terá a chance de assistir pela plataforma streaming HBO Max.

TNT

Para ter acesso ao canal da TNT Brasil, é necessário ser assinante de algum pacote de TV por assinatura. Caso ele não faça parte do seu plano, você pode entrar em contato com a empresa que presta serviço na sua região para se informar sobre valores e como adquiri-lo.

Não é possível comprar o canal sozinho se você nunca assinou TV por a cabo e ainda não tem o aparelho de transmissão em casa. Como há o processo de instalação e o Grammy já é hoje, essa opção não serve para quem ainda precisa contratar o serviço do zero para a sua residência.

HBO MAX

Essa é a melhor opção para quem acabou de descobrir que a cerimônia do Grammy 2023 será realizada neste domingo, pois você pode assinar o serviço agora mesmo e já começar a usá-lo. Para assinar, siga o passo a passo:

  • Entre no site do serviço (https://www.hbomax.com/br/pt);
  • Clique em "assine agora" no canto superior direito;
  • Escolha o pacote que melhor se encaixa no seu bolso, há opções para versão mobile e também multitelas, começando em R$ 19,90 ao mês até o plano anual, de R$ 239,90;
  • Após escolher seu plano, você informará nome, sobrenome, endereço de e-mail e a senha que será usada no site;
  • Em seguida, você informará a forma de pagamento e então poderá concluir o seu cadastro;
  • Para assistir o Grammy 2023 é simples, já com sua conta em mãos, você deve entrar na plataforma. A transmissão da cerimônia já está disponível no painel de destaque, logo no começo da página inicial. Na hora da premiação, você deve clicar no botão de play e pronto!

Veja quem são todos os indicados ao Grammy 2023

Artista revelação

Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg

Álbum do ano

ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Melhor álbum de pop

ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Lizzo - Special

Canção do ano

Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Melhor performance solo de pop

Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Gravação do ano

ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Harry Styles - As It Was

Melhor performance duo/grupo de pop

ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Melhor álbum de pop tradicional

Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé - Higher
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen

Melhor gravação de dance/eletrônico

Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Melhor álbum de dance/música eletrônica

Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Melhor álbum de instrumental contemporâneo

Brad Mehldau - Jacob's Ladder
Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight
Grant Geissman - Blooz
Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy
Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Melhor performance de rock

Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday

Melhor performance de metal

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We'll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Turnstile - Blackout

Melhor álbum de rock

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Melhor canção de rock

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Turnstile - Blackout
The War on Drugs - Harmonia's Dream

Melhor canção de música alternativa

Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief - Certainty
Florence and the Machine - King
Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Arcade Fire - WE
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk - Fossora
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Melhor performance R&B

Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - 'Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin'
Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Melhor canção de R&B

Beyoncé - Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

Cory Henry - Operation Funk
Moonchild - Starfuit
Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
Terrace Martin - Drones

Melhor álbum de R&B

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Melhor performance de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let's Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor performance de rap melódico

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Melhor canção de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor álbum de rap

DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

Melhor videoclipe

Adele - Easy on Me
BTS - Yet to Come
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Melhor canção de country

Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't
Luke Combs - Doin' This
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson - I'll Love You Till the Day I Die

Melhor performance solo de country

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Melhor performance duo/grupo de country

Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider's Prayer
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin' Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Melhor álbum de country

Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs - Growin' Up
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert - Palomino
Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Melhor álbum de new age, ambient, or chant

Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana
Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Paul Avgerinos - Joy
Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

Melhor solo improvisado de jazz

Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On
John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana - Falling
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Specie

Melhor álbum de jazz

The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty
Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

Melhor álbum de grupo de jazz

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho
Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida
Flora Purim - If You Will
Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas

Melhor álbum de pop latino

Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Fonseca - Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra - Dharma

Melhor canção/performance gospel

Doe - When I Pray
Erica Campbell - Positive
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
Tye Tribbett - Get Up

Melhor álbum gospel

Doe - Clarity
Maranda Curtis - Die to Live
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Tye Tribbett - All Things New

Melhor canção/performance contemporary de música cristã

Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Doe - So Good
For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future
Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Melhor álbum contemporâneo de música cristã

Anne Wilson - My Jesus
Chris Tomlin - Always
Elevation Worship - Lion
Maverick City Music - Breathe
TobyMac - Life After Death

Melhor álbum de raízes gospel

Gaither Vocal Band - Let's Just Praise the Lord
Karen Peck & New River - 2:22
Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots
Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal
Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family

Melhor álbum de música urbana

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
Farruko - La 167
Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Melhor álbum de rock latino ou alternativo

Cimafunk - El Alimento
Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
Rosalía - Motomami

Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional (incluindo tejano)

Chiquis - Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)

Melhor álbum latino tropical

Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II
Marc Anthony - Pa'lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves - Legendario

Melhor performance de raízes americana

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground
Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty
Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel

Melhor performance americana

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again
Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message
Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Melhor canção de raízes americana

Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star
Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome
Sheryl Crow - Forever

Melhor álbum de americana

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That…
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Dr. John - Things Happen That Way
Keb' Mo' - Good to Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof

Melhor álbum de bluegrass

The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud
The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain
Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside

Melhor álbum de blues tradicional

Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie
Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
Gov't Mule - Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo

Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
Eric Gales - Crown
North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

Melhor álbum de folk

Aoife O'Donovan - Age of Apathy
Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
Judy Collins - Spellbound
Madison Cunningham - Revealer
Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

Melhor álbum regional de música raiz

Halau Hula Keali'i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali'i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man
Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle

Melhor álbum de reggae

Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
Koffee - Gifted
Protoje - Third Time's the Charm
Sean Paul - Scorcha
Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Melhor performance de música global

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Melhor álbum de música global

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us… (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat
Burna Boy - Love, Damini
Masa Takumi - Sakura

Melhor álbum infantil

Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts - Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos
Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

Melhor audiobook, narração e gravação

Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove - Music Is History
Viola Davis - Finding Me

Melhor álbum de poesia declamada

Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly
Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious
J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View

Melhor álbum de comédia

Dave Chappelle - The Closer
Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. - Sorry
Patton Oswalt - We All Scream
Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Melhor álbum de teatro musical

Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop
New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change
'Into the Woods' 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical
'Mr. Saturday Night' Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night
Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night

Melhor álbum de trilha sonora

Elvis - Various Artists
Encanto - Various Artists
Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 - Various Artists
Top Gun: Maverick - Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer
West Side Story - Various Artists

+Indicados ao Oscar 2023 vai de Avatar a Top Gun: veja lista completa

Melhor canção feita para trilha sonora

Germaine Franco - Encanto
Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino - The Batman
Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3

Melhor trilha sonora para videogames e mídia interativa

Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin - Old World
Richard Jacques - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Stephanie Economou - Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Melhor canção composta para mídia visual

Beyoncé - Be Alive
Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift - Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U

Melhor composição instrumental

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

Melhor arranjo, instrumental ou acapela

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
Danny Elfman - Main Titles
Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple
Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

Melhor arranjo, instrumental e vocal

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone
Louis Cole - Let It Happen

Melhor projeto de gravação no Grammy 2023

Fann - Telos
Soporus - Divers
Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
Underoath - Voyeurist

Melhor embalagem de edição limitada ou especial

Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman - Big Mess
The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81, '82, '83
They Might Be Giants - Book
Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Melhor álbum de notas

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson - Life's Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Melhor álbum histórico

Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
Doc Watson - Life's Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern…
Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Melhor compositor do ano, não-clássico

Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.

Melhor engenharia de som de álbum, não-clássico

Baynk - Adolescence
Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Produtor do ano, não-clássico

Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Jack Antonoff

Melhor gravação remixada no Grammy 2023

Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers - Memories…Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Melhor engenharia de álbum

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Melhor produtor do ano, clássico - Grammy 2023

Christoph Franke
Elaine Martone
James Ginsburg
Jonathan Allen
Judith Sherman

Melhor performance orquestral

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It

Melhor gravação de ópera

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice

Melhor filme musical - Grammy 2023

Adele - Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber - Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Melhor performance coral

The Crossing - Born
English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn
Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi's Requiem: The Met
Remembers 9/11

Melhor performance de pequeno conjunto

Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 - The Middle Quartets
Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances
Publiquartet - What Is American
Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Melhor solo instrumental clássico

Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life
Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation
Mak Grgić - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic
Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

Melhor solo vocal clássico

Il Pomo d'Oro - Eden
Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You
Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J'Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Melhor compêndio de música clássica

Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith - The Lost Birds
Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert for Ukraine
Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire

Melhor composição clássica contemporânea - Grammy 2023

Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God
Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved
Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite
Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

