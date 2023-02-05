Que horas começa o Grammy 2023? Guia completa da premiação

Neste domingo, 5 de fevereiro, o prêmio mais importante do mundo da música ganhará mais uma cerimônia. O Grammy 2023 terá transmissão durante o período da noite de hoje e poderá ser acompanhado pela televisão ou também de maneira online. A brasileira Anitta está entre os indicados deste ano!

Horário em que começa o Grammy 2023

A cerimônia do Grammy 2023 tem previsão de começar às 22h00, horário de Brasília. Quem quiser acompanhar o tapete vermelho, entrevistas e mais alguns detalhes da premiação deve ligar a TV um pouco mais cedo, ás 21h30.

A entrega dos prêmios será diretamente do Crypto.com Arena, antes conhecido como Staples Center, localizado em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Muitas performances marcantes são aguardadas para a atração, como Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Bad Bunny, entre outros artistas que estão confirmados.

Nas indicações, um grande destaque para o Brasil, a cantora Anitta está nomeada na categoria de Artista revelação. Esta é a primeira indicação ao prêmio. Na categoria ela concorre contra nomes como a banda italiana Måneskin, dona do hit Beggin’, Omar Apollo, Latto, Samara Joy, Muni Long, entre outros.

Também se destacam entre as indicações Adele, Coldplay, Harry Styles e Lizzo, que aparecem nas categorias de álbum pop do ano. Beyonce também ganhou indicações com seu novo trabalho Renaissance, que leva a faixa Break My Soul. Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, BTS, entre outros, também estão entre os indicados do Grammy 2023.

Como assistir ao vivo

A exibição do Grammy no Brasil é do canal TNT para quem vai acompanhar pela televisão. Já quem prefere conferir tudo online terá a chance de assistir pela plataforma streaming HBO Max.

TNT

Para ter acesso ao canal da TNT Brasil, é necessário ser assinante de algum pacote de TV por assinatura. Caso ele não faça parte do seu plano, você pode entrar em contato com a empresa que presta serviço na sua região para se informar sobre valores e como adquiri-lo.

Não é possível comprar o canal sozinho se você nunca assinou TV por a cabo e ainda não tem o aparelho de transmissão em casa. Como há o processo de instalação e o Grammy já é hoje, essa opção não serve para quem ainda precisa contratar o serviço do zero para a sua residência.

HBO MAX

Essa é a melhor opção para quem acabou de descobrir que a cerimônia do Grammy 2023 será realizada neste domingo, pois você pode assinar o serviço agora mesmo e já começar a usá-lo. Para assinar, siga o passo a passo:

Entre no site do serviço (https://www.hbomax.com/br/pt);

Clique em "assine agora" no canto superior direito;

Escolha o pacote que melhor se encaixa no seu bolso, há opções para versão mobile e também multitelas, começando em R$ 19,90 ao mês até o plano anual, de R$ 239,90;

Após escolher seu plano, você informará nome, sobrenome, endereço de e-mail e a senha que será usada no site;

Em seguida, você informará a forma de pagamento e então poderá concluir o seu cadastro;

Para assistir o Grammy 2023 é simples, já com sua conta em mãos, você deve entrar na plataforma. A transmissão da cerimônia já está disponível no painel de destaque, logo no começo da página inicial. Na hora da premiação, você deve clicar no botão de play e pronto!

Veja quem são todos os indicados ao Grammy 2023

Artista revelação

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Álbum do ano

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Melhor álbum de pop

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Lizzo - Special

Canção do ano

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Melhor performance solo de pop

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Gravação do ano

ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Harry Styles - As It Was

Melhor performance duo/grupo de pop

ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Melhor álbum de pop tradicional

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Melhor gravação de dance/eletrônico

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Melhor álbum de dance/música eletrônica

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Melhor álbum de instrumental contemporâneo

Brad Mehldau - Jacob's Ladder

Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight

Grant Geissman - Blooz

Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy

Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Melhor performance de rock

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Melhor performance de metal

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We'll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Turnstile - Blackout

Melhor álbum de rock

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Melhor canção de rock

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Turnstile - Blackout

The War on Drugs - Harmonia's Dream

Melhor canção de música alternativa

Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence and the Machine - King

Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Arcade Fire - WE

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk - Fossora

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Melhor performance R&B

Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - 'Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin'

Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Melhor canção de R&B

Beyoncé - Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

Cory Henry - Operation Funk

Moonchild - Starfuit

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Terrace Martin - Drones

Melhor álbum de R&B

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Melhor performance de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let's Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor performance de rap melódico

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Melhor canção de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor álbum de rap

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

Melhor videoclipe

Adele - Easy on Me

BTS - Yet to Come

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Melhor canção de country

Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't

Luke Combs - Doin' This

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson - I'll Love You Till the Day I Die

Melhor performance solo de country

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Melhor performance duo/grupo de country

Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider's Prayer

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin' Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Melhor álbum de country

Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs - Growin' Up

Maren Morris - Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert - Palomino

Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Melhor álbum de new age, ambient, or chant

Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana

Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Paul Avgerinos - Joy

Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

Melhor solo improvisado de jazz

Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On

John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana - Falling

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Specie

Melhor álbum de jazz

The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty

Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

Melhor álbum de grupo de jazz

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho

Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida

Flora Purim - If You Will

Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas

Melhor álbum de pop latino

Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Fonseca - Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma

Melhor canção/performance gospel

Doe - When I Pray

Erica Campbell - Positive

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction

Tye Tribbett - Get Up

Melhor álbum gospel

Doe - Clarity

Maranda Curtis - Die to Live

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett - All Things New

Melhor canção/performance contemporary de música cristã

Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Doe - So Good

For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future

Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Melhor álbum contemporâneo de música cristã

Anne Wilson - My Jesus

Chris Tomlin - Always

Elevation Worship - Lion

Maverick City Music - Breathe

TobyMac - Life After Death

Melhor álbum de raízes gospel

Gaither Vocal Band - Let's Just Praise the Lord

Karen Peck & New River - 2:22

Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots

Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal

Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family

Melhor álbum de música urbana

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy

Farruko - La 167

Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Melhor álbum de rock latino ou alternativo

Cimafunk - El Alimento

Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno - Alegoría

Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen

Rosalía - Motomami

Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional (incluindo tejano)

Chiquis - Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)

Melhor álbum latino tropical

Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II

Marc Anthony - Pa'lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves - Legendario

Melhor performance de raízes americana

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground

Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel

Melhor performance americana

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message

Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Melhor canção de raízes americana

Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star

Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome

Sheryl Crow - Forever

Melhor álbum de americana

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That…

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Dr. John - Things Happen That Way

Keb' Mo' - Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof

Melhor álbum de bluegrass

The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain

Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside

Melhor álbum de blues tradicional

Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie

Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son

Gov't Mule - Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo

Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance

Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

Eric Gales - Crown

North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

Melhor álbum de folk

Aoife O'Donovan - Age of Apathy

Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins - Spellbound

Madison Cunningham - Revealer

Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

Melhor álbum regional de música raiz

Halau Hula Keali'i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali'i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man

Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle

Melhor álbum de reggae

Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Koffee - Gifted

Protoje - Third Time's the Charm

Sean Paul - Scorcha

Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Melhor performance de música global

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Melhor álbum de música global

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us… (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat

Burna Boy - Love, Damini

Masa Takumi - Sakura

Melhor álbum infantil

Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts - Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

Melhor audiobook, narração e gravação

Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove - Music Is History

Viola Davis - Finding Me

Melhor álbum de poesia declamada

Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly

Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious

J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View

Melhor álbum de comédia

Dave Chappelle - The Closer

Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. - Sorry

Patton Oswalt - We All Scream

Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Melhor álbum de teatro musical

Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change

'Into the Woods' 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical

'Mr. Saturday Night' Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night

Melhor álbum de trilha sonora

Elvis - Various Artists

Encanto - Various Artists

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 - Various Artists

Top Gun: Maverick - Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer

West Side Story - Various Artists

+Indicados ao Oscar 2023 vai de Avatar a Top Gun: veja lista completa

Melhor canção feita para trilha sonora

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino - The Batman

Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3

Melhor trilha sonora para videogames e mídia interativa

Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin - Old World

Richard Jacques - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Stephanie Economou - Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Melhor canção composta para mídia visual

Beyoncé - Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift - Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U

Melhor composição instrumental

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

Melhor arranjo, instrumental ou acapela

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman - Main Titles

Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

Melhor arranjo, instrumental e vocal

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole - Let It Happen

Melhor projeto de gravação no Grammy 2023

Fann - Telos

Soporus - Divers

Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

Underoath - Voyeurist

Melhor embalagem de edição limitada ou especial

Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman - Big Mess

The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81, '82, '83

They Might Be Giants - Book

Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Melhor álbum de notas

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson - Life's Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Melhor álbum histórico

Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982

Doc Watson - Life's Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern…

Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Melhor compositor do ano, não-clássico

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Melhor engenharia de som de álbum, não-clássico

Baynk - Adolescence

Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Produtor do ano, não-clássico

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Melhor gravação remixada no Grammy 2023

Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers - Memories…Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Melhor engenharia de álbum

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works

Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Melhor produtor do ano, clássico - Grammy 2023

Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen

Judith Sherman

Melhor performance orquestral

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It

Melhor gravação de ópera

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice

Melhor filme musical - Grammy 2023

Adele - Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber - Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Melhor performance coral

The Crossing - Born

English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn

Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi's Requiem: The Met

Remembers 9/11

Melhor performance de pequeno conjunto

Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 - The Middle Quartets

Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances

Publiquartet - What Is American

Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Melhor solo instrumental clássico

Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life

Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation

Mak Grgić - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic

Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

Melhor solo vocal clássico

Il Pomo d'Oro - Eden

Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You

Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J'Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Melhor compêndio de música clássica

Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith - The Lost Birds

Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert for Ukraine

Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire

Melhor composição clássica contemporânea - Grammy 2023

Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God

Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved

Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

Veja também

Cazé TV: como assistir o Mundial de Clubes pelo canal do Casimiro no Youtube e Twitch